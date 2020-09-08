Amid fresh flare-ups along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Air Force has also upped its activities in the area and flew its jets near the Chinese border in Uttarakhand.

Amid fresh flare-ups along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Air Force has also upped its activities in the area and flew its jets near the Chinese border in Uttarakhand. The air force has put its bases in Uttarakhand on alert and military activities have increased at the Chinyalisaur airstrip of Uttarkashi district near the Sino-India border. The sorties were held on Monday with increased security arrangments near the Chinyalisaur airstrip.

The Indian Army and Air Force have been on alert mode since the deadly clashes in Galwan Valley, in which at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed. According to an American intelligence report, the Chinese side also suffered around 40 casualties, including dead and injured, in the Galwan clashes.

Armies of the two Asian superpowers have been engaged in a bitter standoff along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. Both India and China have accused each other of crossing the Line of Actual Control and provocation. According to reports, the Indian security forces had recently taken control of the south Pangong Tso lake area after thwarting an incursion bid by the Chinese troops.





