New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Punjab government on Thursday advised people to wear face masks in crowded places amid a surge in coronavirus cases in some of the states across the country. Punjab on Wednesday had reported 30 fresh cases, taking its coronavirus tally to 7,59,334. According to the advisory issued by the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, the wearing of masks should be ensured in closed environments such as in buses, trains, aircraft, cinema halls, shopping malls, departmental stores, offices and classrooms.

India on Thursday again reported a spike of 2,380 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, against the 2,067 infections registered the previous day, according to the Union Health Ministry. In the same period, there were 56 additional Covid-19 fatalities which increased the nationwide death toll to 522,062.

Meanwhile, the country's active caseload has increased to 13,433, accounting for 0.03 per cent of the total positive cases. Another 1,231 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 4,25,14,479. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent. While the weekly positivity rate currently stood at 0.43 per cent, the daily positivity rate has reported a considerable rise to 0.53 per cent.

With the sudden rise in new COVID-19 cases in some states including Delhi, Kerala, and Maharashtra among others, the state governments have started imposing several restrictions to stem the further growth of the deadly virus. Here's the list of states which have announced COVID-related curbs recently:

Delhi: In view of a spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday decided to make the wearing of masks mandatory again in public places and impose a fine of Rs 500 in case of a violation. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which also decided not to shut schools and come up with separate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in consultation with experts for them. The announcement came on a day, Delhi registered 1,009 fresh coronavirus cases, a 60 per cent jump from Tuesday's tally and one death due to COVID.

Haryana: The Haryana government earlier this week made the wearing of a face mask mandatory in four districts falling in the National Capital Region. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said in view of the rise in Covid cases over the past a few days in Gurugram, the wearing of a mask has been made compulsory there and in three other districts of Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar.

Of 234 cases reported in Haryana on Monday, 198 surfaced in Gurugram alone while 21 were from Faridabad, he said. "However, as a precautionary measure in the districts which lie close to the national capital, we have made the wearing of a mask compulsory," he said, adding, the wearing of masks will be mandatory with immediate effect. Those not wearing a mask will be fined.

Uttar Pradesh: As Covid cases are rising in many states, the Uttar Pradesh government on April 18 made the mask-wearing compulsory in public places in 6 NCR districts and the capital Lucknow. The use of masks is now mandatory in public places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, and Baghpat as well as Lucknow. The UP government has also said to start a special drive for vaccination among those who have not been administered them yet. A special drive for booster doses will also be conducted for those above 18 years of age.

Chandigarh: Considering an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in some of the States and UTs, the residents of Chandigarh have been advised to wear face masks in crowded places. People have also been advised to adhere to other COVID-appropriate behaviour including hand hygiene and maintaining social distancing. It has to be especially ensured in the closed environments like:

-While travelling by Public transport (Buses, Trains, Aircraft, and Taxi)

-Inside Cinema Halls, Shopping Malls, and Departmental Stores.

-Inside Classrooms, Office-rooms, indoor gatherings.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan