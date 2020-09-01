But the Indian Army was able to "prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo" at the Line of Actual Control

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said that the Chinese Army engaged in "provocative action" on the south bank of Ladakh's Pangong Lake on August 31, two days after a similar attempt in the same area, even as commander-level talks to de-escalate the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) were being held yesterday.

But the Indian Army was able to "prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo" at the Line of Actual Control, the ministry added.

India said that Beijing's fresh attempt to change the status quo in the south bank area of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh is in "complete disregard" to the understandings reached between the two countries.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the Chinese side violated previously agreed understanding and engaged in "provocative military maneuvers" in the late night of August 29 and on August 30 in an attempt to change the status quo in the south bank area.

"As stated yesterday by Indian Army, the Indian side responded to these provocative actions and took appropriate defensive measures along the LAC in order to safeguard our interests and defend the territorial integrity," he said in response to a media query on the issue.

Srivastava said the Chinese troops again engaged in "provocative action" on Monday even as the ground commanders of the two sides were in discussions to de-escalate the situation.

"Due to the timely defensive action, the Indian side was able to prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo," he said.

The MEA spokesperson further said the actions and behaviour of the Chinese side since earlier this year along the LAC have been in "clear violation" of the bilateral agreements and protocols concluded between the two countries to ensure peace and tranquility on the border.

"Such actions are also in complete disregard to the understandings reached between the two foreign ministers as also the Special Representatives," he said.

"We have taken up the matter of recent provocative and aggressive actions with the Chinese side through both diplomatic and military channels and have urged them to discipline and control their frontline troops from undertaking such provocative actions," he added.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta