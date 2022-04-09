New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the things are becoming normal once again after the decrease in COVID-19 cases, Indian Railways has also resumed some of its services. Western Railways announced that they have resumed the linen services on 31 trains which will give major relief to the passengers.

Taking to their official Twitter account, Wester Railways announced, "Linen service resumed in 12957/58 Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Exp and 12915/16 Ahmedabad - Delhi Ashram Exp. With this, linen services have been provided in 31 WR trains so far."

The services of providing linen, meals and concessions were suspended by the Indian Railways for the passengers due to COVID-19. The concessions for the passengers are still suspended, but the linen services have resumed. In May 2020, railway officials announced that blankets and curtains in AC coaches won't be provided to the passengers. Moreover, passengers were advised to bring their own blankets and the AC temperature stayed confined to 24-25 degrees celsius.

Linen services to resume in these trains from April 7

12951 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Rajdhani Express

12953 Mumbai Central – H. Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express

12957 Ahmedabad – New Delhi Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express

12915/12916 Ahmedabad – Delhi Ashram Express

Linen services to resume in these trains today

New Delhi – Mumbai Central Rajdhani Express

Hazrat Nizamuddin – Mumbai Central August Kranti Rajdhani Express

12958 New Delhi – Ahmedabad Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express

Linen services to resume soon on these trains

12239/12240 Mumbai Central – Hisar Duronto Express from April 12

12227/12228 Mumbai Central – Indore Duronto Express from April 14

22209/22210 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Duronto Express from April 15

20913/20914 Rajkot – Delhi Express from April 22

22937/22938 Rajkot – Rewa Express from April 25

Posted By: Simran Srivastav