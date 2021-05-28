Black Fungus in India: Till May 25, India had registered over 11,700 black fungus cases with the maximum cases being reported in Gujarat.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At a time when India has been reeling under the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, mucormycosis, which is commonly known as 'black fungus', has become a cause of worry for people across the country.

Till May 25, India had registered over 11,700 black fungus cases with the maximum cases being reported in Gujarat. Union Minister Sadananda Gowda shared the list of mucormycosis cases in India, adding that the Centre has distributed 29,250 vials of Amphotericin B drug to states and union territories (UTs) to cure the infection.

"The allocation has been made based on the number of patients under treatment which is 11,717 across the country," Gowda said while sharing the list of black fungus patients in India.

Here is the full list of states and union territories that have reported black fungus cases in India so far:

* Andhra Pradesh: 768

* Bihar: 215

* Chandigarh: 83

* Chhattisgarh: 103

* Delhi: 119

* Goa: 10

* Gujarat: 2859

* Haryana: 436

* Himachal Pradesh: 3

* Jammu and Kashmir: 5

* Jharkhand: 29

* Karnataka: 481

* Kerala: 36

* Madhya Pradesh: 752

* Maharashtra: 2770

* Odisha: 15

* Puducherry: 2

* Punjab: 141

* Rajasthan: 492

* Tamil Nadu: 236

* Telangana: 744

* Tripura: 1

* Uttar Pradesh: 701

* Uttarakhand: 124

* Central Institutions: 592

(Note: The list is as per the data shared by Union Minister Sadananda Gowda on May 25)

With the rising number of black fungus cases across the country, the Union Health Ministry last week declared mucormycosis an epidemic under the "Epidemic Diseases Act". This means all cases confirmed and suspected of mucormycosis will be reported to the Health Ministry.

"In recent times a new challenge in the form of a fungal infection namely mucormycosis has emerged and is reported from many states among COVID-19 patients especially those on steroid therapy and deranged sugar control," said Health Ministry Secretary Lav Agarwal in a letter to all states and UTs.

"This fungal infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality among COVID-19 patients. All government and private health facilities and medical colleges have to follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis," he added.

