Mamata Banerjee had earlier on Monday written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to rescind the Centre's order recalling Bandyopadhyay, and said her government was "not releasing" the top bureaucrat.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the power tussle between the Centre and the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the government on Monday evening reminded Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, who retired on Monday morning, to report to the personnel ministry today in Delhi at 10 am. The Centre also said that if Bandyopadhyay fails to report on time, he may witness disciplinary action against him.

The reminder came after the officer failed to report here on Monday in response to an order issued by the ministry placing his services with the Government of India. A show-cause notice put out last evening asks him to explain his absence from PM Modi's meeting on Cyclone Yaas in Bengal.

Amid the political slugfest over the issue, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Bengal's Chief Secretary, resigned from his post on Monday after the Centre ordered his transfer on Friday following the controversy over the Cyclone Yaas review meeting headed by the Prime Minister. However, WB CM Mamata Banerjee immediately appointed Bandyopadhyay as her Chief Advisor and refused release him to report to the ministry in Delhi.

Mamata Banerjee had earlier on Monday written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to rescind the Centre's order recalling Bandyopadhyay, and said her government was "not releasing" the top bureaucrat. She said the central government had asked Bandopadhyay to report to Delhi's North Block on Tuesday, but added an officer cannot join a new office without permission from the state administration.

"The CS got a letter from the Centre asking him to join North Block by tomorrow. This is not a reply to my letter but to the CS. I have not received any reply from it to the letter which I had sent earlier today," Banerjee said as quoted by news agency PTI.

The Personnel Ministry had on May 28 sought services of Bandyopadhyay and asked the state government to relieve the officer immediately. Bandyopadhyay, who was scheduled to retire on Monday after completion of 60 years of age, was recently given a three-month extension. His extension was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by the prime minister.

In a communique to the state government, the Personnel Ministry on Friday said the ACC has approved the placement of the services of Bandyopadhyay with Government of India as per provisions of Rule 6(1) of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, "with immediate effect".

While asking the state government to relieve the officer with immediate effect, it also directed Bandyopadhyay to report to the Department of Personnel and Training, North Block, New Delhi by 10 am on May 31.

The officer did not report on Monday, following which another letter was issued in which the state government was advised to relieve him with immediate effect and he was directed to report to the DoPT, North Block, New Delhi by 10 AM on June 1, 2021, officials said, citing details of the communiqué.



(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan