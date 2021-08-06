The Eta strain was first identified in the United Kingdom/Nigeria in December 2020, as per the US Center for Disease Control.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: A case of Eta (B.1.525) strain of COVID-19 was identified in Mangaluru district of Karnataka on Friday. Mangauluru District Health Officer said the strain was found in the RT-PCR samples of a passenger travelling from Dubai four months ago and the case was confirmed on Thursday.

"Four months back, a person travelled from Dubai and underwent RT-PCR testing and was found positive on arrival in Karnataka. Sample was sent for genome sequencing. The case was confirmed yesterday," DHO Kishore Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Eta strain was first identified in the United Kingdom/Nigeria in December 2020, as per the US Center for Disease Control. Its attributes include potential reduction in neutralisation by some Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) monoclonal antibody treatments and potential reduction in neutralisation by convalescent and post-vaccination sera. The significant spike protein mutations give it the risk of evading immunity developed against the virus, either due to prior infection or vaccination.

The Covid-19 virus has reportedly undergone unspecified number of mutations since it was first identified, with some of these giving rise to variants that evade antibodies more successfully going on to contribute in surge of infections.

Mutant strains now remain a key concern, with a continuously evolving virus throwing up newer challenges and many countries reporting a spike in breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated people.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Thursday reported 1,785 fresh cases of coronavirus and 25 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.13 lakh and toll to 36,705, the health department said. As many as 1,651 discharges took place in the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,52,368. Total number of active cases in the state is at 24,414.

