New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, on Sunday (November 28) wrote to all States/UTs over the Omicron variant of COVID-19, news agency ANI reported. The Union Health Secretary asked all the states/UTs to enforce intensive containment and active surveillance measures amid the emergence of the new varint of Coronavirus in South Africa. He also asked them to increase the coverage of vaccination in their respective areas.

Further, the Centre has placed countries where this variant of concern has been found in the category of "at-risk" countries. It has asked for additional follow-up measures of travellers coming from these countries to India.

"It is imperative that intensive containment, active surveillance, increased coverage of vaccination and Covid-appropriate behaviour be enforced in a very proactive measure to effectively manage this variant of concern," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

"There is already a reporting mechanism for obtaining past travel details of passengers coming through international flights this should be reviewed at your level and the protocol provided by this Ministry should be strictly ensured including testing on disembarkation of international travellers coming from "At Risk" Countries," the statement added.

The Centre has asked the concerned authorities to send all positive samples for genome sequencing to INSACOG Labs in a prompt manner to avoid the spread of the virus in India.

The Centre also stressed that all states should aim to achieve positivity rate below 5 per cent and focus on increasing the number of tests and share of RT-PCR tests to help in early identification.

The new variant has been detected in different parts across the globe including Botswana, Hong Kong, South Africa, the UK, Australia, Czech Republic, Italy, Germany, Isreal, the Netherlands etc.

(With inputs from agencies)

