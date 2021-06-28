Despite having started its vaccination drive 33 days after the US, India as of June 28 has managed to inoculate more number of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India has inoculated more number of COVID-19 vaccine doses than the United States of America, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Monday. India, as of Monday June 28 has administered over 32 Crore and thirty six lakhs COVID-19 vaccine doses whereas the US has given 32 Crore and thirty three lakh vaccine doses so far.

Despite having started its vaccination drive 33 days after the US, India as of June 28 has managed to inoculate more number of COVID-19 vaccine doses. India’s vaccination drive picked up the pace after government revised the gap between two doses of vaccine shots from 28 days to 84 days for Serum Institute of India’s Covishield vaccine and fresh orders were placed for other vaccine shots as well. Just between June 21 and June 25, India managed to administer 3.3 Crore vaccine jabs, the health ministry had said.

So far over 2.92 billion vaccine doses have been administered all over the world, marking 38 doses for every 100 people, according to Oxford University’s Our World in Data database.

Vaccination numbers more in the states with Delta plus variant

Vaccination drive has markedly picked up the pace in the states that have recorded Delta Plus variant cases in the recent days. Twelve states in India have reported the cases of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 so far, namely Maharashta, Kerala, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana.

UP, Maha top 3 Crore doses, over 2 Crore doses given in 4 states

In the states where Delta plus variant has been reported, Maharashtra on June 26 became the first state to top 3 Crore jabs with almost a fourth of adult population covered. After Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh also crossed the marks of 3 Crore inoculations on Sunday. Four states, so far – West Bengal, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat – have given over 2 Crore vaccine doses each. Seven states, namely, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh have given at least over 1 Crore vaccine doses each so far, with Madhya Pradesh likely to cross the 2 Crore vaccine inoculation mark on Monday or Tuesday.

The vaccination numbers are likely to go up even more as country’s two major vaccine manufacturers Pune-based Serum Institute of India and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech continue to ramp up the COVID-19 vaccine production. Another Indian vaccine maker, Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila is likely to get Emergency Use Approval for its plasmid DNA vaccine, which the earlier reports have stated, has been found safe for children aged between 12-17-year-old. India’s Dr Reddy’s Labs will also start manufacturing over 25 Crore doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, starting this July. At the same time, the government is in talks with the US-based vaccine makers Johnson and Johnson as well as Pfizer to import more number of vaccine doses to further ramp up the vaccination drive.

The Centre in its affidavit in the Supreme Court said on Saturday that the country is expected to get 21 Crore more vaccine shots by the end of July and 135 crore vaccines between August and December, 2021.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma