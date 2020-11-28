The Gurudwaras are famous for their community kitchen where they feed thousands of people every day without charging any money.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid violent clashes between police and farmers during the farmers' protest, heart-warming scenes have emerged from Haryana's Karnal where a Gurudwara served free meals to hundreds of policemen deployed to manage the crowd. In the viral video, hundreds of policemen dressed in their uniforms are seen sitting in rows while volunteers of the Gurudwara serve them meals.

In the 70-second-video, one of the policemen is heard saying "thank you, thank you, thank you" to the langar (community kitchen) volunteers who served them food.

The Gurudwaras are famous for their community kitchen where they feed thousands of people every day without charging any money. Similar scenes were witnessed when thousands of migrants walked back to their homes during the coronavirus lockdown. The migrants were offered free food on their way back to their homes.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been marching to Delhi to protest against the Narendra Modi government's three farm laws. They claim that the new laws are against the interest of farmers and benefit only traders.

The government in Haryana has deployed thousands of policemen to stop farmers from reaching the national capital. At several places, the protesting farmers were lathi-charged and police even resorted to firing tear gas shells and water cannons to stop them.

The Delhi police had to relent in front of determined farmers and allowed them to enter Delhi and hold peaceful protests at the Burari Ground. However, it fears that more farmers from Punjab and Haryana might join the protests which might escalate the agitation.

The Haryana police has reportedly registered a case against 11 farmer leaders for breaking barricade in Kurukshetra. The case has been registered under sections 114, 147, 148, 149,186, 158, 332, 375, 307, 283 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has requested the farmers to end their protests against the new farm acts and invited them for another round of talks on December 3.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma