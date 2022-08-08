Amid Brewing Tensions Between JD(U) And BJP, RJD Says It's 'Ready To Embrace' Nitish Kumar

Amid a brewing political storm in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday said it is ready to "embrace" Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Janata Dal United if it decides to leave the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The remarks were made by RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tiwary while speaking to reporters in Patna, where he said that the JD(U)'s decision to hold a convening meeting of legislators is a clear indication that the situation was extraordinary.

Here it must be mentioned that rumours are abuzz that the RJD has also directed its MLAs to remain in Patna for "the next few days" triggering speculations that the state was set to witness a momentous political development.

"Personally, I am not aware of the goings on. But we cannot ignore the fact that both parties, which together had sufficient numbers to muster a majority, have convened such meetings when an assembly session is not round the corner," Tiwary was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"If Nitish chooses to dump NDA, what choice do we have except to embrace him ('gale lagaenge'). RJD is committed to fighting the BJP. If the chief minister decides to join this fight, we will have to take him along."

The RJD and JD(U) had contested the 2015 Bihar elections together, but the latter broke the alliance later and rejoined hands with the BJP again in 2017. He cited corruption by the RJD over it's decision to make a U-turn in the state.

It would be interesting to see whether Kumar would join hands with the RJD again or not if he decides to leave the NDA. The BJP, meanwhile, believes that everything is fine with JD(U), but is keeping a close eye on what Kumar is doing.

"We don’t believe the alliance is breaking but Kumar will have a hard time explaining why he is tying up with a party whose leader has corruption convictions in five cases, if Kumar does it at all," a Bihar BJP leader told News18.