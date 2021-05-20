According to Dr SN Singh, head of Patna Medical College and Hospital, Microbiology Department, four patients have been diagnosed with White Fungus in the hospital on Thursday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the rising cases of Black Fungus, also known as Mucormycosis, which is majorly affecting the people who recovered from COVID-19, four cases of White Fungus have been reported in Bihar's Patna. If reports are to be believed, the white fungus is said to be deadlier than the black fungus and affects several organs of the patient at once.

According to Dr SN Singh, head of Patna Medical College and Hospital, Microbiology Department, four patients have been diagnosed with White Fungus in the hospital on Thursday. Dr Singh also said that the white fungus poses a risk to patients who are on oxygen support and reportedly cause skim damage among them. Dr Singh also warned that if the white fungus is detected late, then it could lead to the death of the patient.

What is White Fungus and how it affects the body?

According to reports, the white fungus is another fungal infection that develops inside the body just like the black fungus. However, it has been said that the white fungus is more deadly than the black fungus and if not detected timely can lead to the death of the patient. It is reportedly said that the white fungus affects the lungs of the patients as well as other parts of the body including nails, skin, stomach, kidney, brain, private parts and mouth.

How the White fungus cases were detected in Bihar?

According to Dr SN Singh, the four patients at the PMCH had symptoms like coronavirus, however, their test results came out to be negative. A detailed investigation of their lungs was carried out and then it was found out that the patients were infected with white fungus. According to doctors, the white fungal infection affects the lungs and this can be detected by performing HRCT. The doctors say that if HRCT shows similar symptoms as COVID-19 then it is important to examine the mucus culture to detect white fungus.

"The four white fungus cases reported in Patna hospital showed covid-related symptoms but did not test positive for covid. In all the cases, their lungs were found infected. Anti-fungal medicines were given and the patients recovered," Dr Singh said as quoted by DNA.

Who all are vulnerable to White Fungus?

Just like the black fungus, the white fungus also attacks the person with severe diabetes and a weak immune system. Other factors such as diabetic patients and those who are on steroids which suppress the immune system make a patient vulnerable to catching the fungal infection.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan