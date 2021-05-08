India Oxygen Crisis: The apex court said that the task force, which will have medical experts and doctors from across the country, will have Cabinet Secretary of the central government as its convenor.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Saturday formed a 12-member National Task Force (NTF) to assess the availability and distribution of essential medical equipement, including liquid oxygen, across the country.

It will also include Managing Director of Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital Dr Naresh Trehan, the secretary of the Union Health Ministry and a member of the Niti Aayog, the court said.

Apart from streamlining oxygen allocation to different states, the top court said that the task force will also suggest measures to ensure availability of essential medical equipement to tackle future emergencies.

The court also said that the task force will promote "evidence based research to enhance effective responses" and facilitate "the sharing of best practices across the nation to promote knowledge" about the management of the pandemic.

India has been facing an acute shortage of medical oxygen and other essential drugs to treat COVID-19 patients since the country got hit by the second wave of the pandemic.

Several states, including Delhi and Maharashtra, have complained of shortage, asking the Centre to provide more medical oxygen to them.

Amid this, the Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to keep supplying 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi every day till its order is modified, saying it meant “business” and non-compliance may force it to go “firm”.

It also said that it will not leave Karnataka citizens in lurch as it refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order asking the Centre to increase the daily oxygen allocation for the state from 965 MT to 1200 MT for treating COVID-19 patients.

The court had refused to accept the Centre's contention that if every high court starts passing orders for allocating oxygen, it would make the supply network of the country “unworkable”.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma