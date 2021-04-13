Dr BR Ambedkar was born on April 14 and this day is observed as Bhim Jayanti. Ahead of his 130th birth anniversary, we are bringing some of the speech and essay ideas for students and teachers:

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was known as the father of the constitution. Not only this, he was also famous for standing up for the rights of the Dalit Buddhist movement in India. He was a civil rights activist and he fought with several discrimination biases. Ambedkar was a firm believer of equality and life long, he stood up for the right and equality of every individual.

Dr BR Ambedkar was born on April 14 and this day is observed as Bhim Jayanti. Ahead of the 130th birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar, we are bringing some of the speech and essay ideas for students and teachers:

Dr BR Ambedkar Speech & Essay Ideas:

1. Good Morning,

Born on April 14th, 1891, Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was an Indian nationalist, jurist, Dalit leader and Buddhist revivalist. But most importantly, he was the chief architect of the Indian constitution. Born into a poor family, he spent his entire life fighting social discrimination against the lower castes. He overcame numerous social and financial obstacles to become the first ‘untouchable’ to obtain a college degree. He went on to earn a degree in law, and then doctorates in economics, and political science.

Throughout his early life, Ambedkar was subjected to intense social discrimination; but his father who had received some formal education encouraged all his children to go through school. He also gave them a thorough knowledge of the Indian classics. Though Ambedkar attended school, he faced segregation by the teachers as well as the upper caste students, he too like other untouchable children, was not allowed to touch the earthen jar containing water. If there was no peon to pour him a drink, he went thirsty.

Dr Ambedkar was a crusader for gender equality and fought for equal rights for women in inheritance and marriage. Dr Ambedkar had a vision for women empowerment and stood up to break down the barriers in the way of the advancement of women in India. Dr Ambedkar's vision, inspiring life and thoughts reinforce our conviction that the nation is to be governed with absolute commitment, positive thinking, judicious planning, optimum effort, harmonizing initiatives and relentless determination. His role in the struggle for a modern, democratic, and socially just India greatly enhanced at the expense of various other outstanding national figures who were contemporaries and opponents during the great battles of the freedom movement era. This is essential because the deep-seated and central problems spotlighted by his life, struggles, studies, and experimentation in ideas remain alive and kicking while the searching and often profound questions he raised about Indian society remain basically unanswered.

