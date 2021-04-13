Ambedkar Jayanti 2021: Dr Ambedkar raised his voice against social discrimination and inspired the Dalit Buddhist movement in India. For his works, he was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1990.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ambedkar Jayanti is observed across India on April 14 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. Dr Ambedkar was one of the most famous politicians and social reformer in the country who is considered as the architect of the Indian Constitution. Dr Ambedkar raised his voice against social discrimination and inspired the Dalit Buddhist movement in India. For his works, he was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 1990. On his 130th birth anniversary, here's a look at some of his most inspirational and motivational quotes:

1) Constitutional morality is not a natural sentiment. It has to be cultivated. We must realise that our people have yet to learn it. Democracy in India is only a top-dressing on an Indian soil which is essentially undemocratic

2) I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity

3) Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered

4) Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise both will wither and die

5) I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved

6) We must stand on our own feet and fight as best as we can for our rights. So carry on your agitation and organize your forces. Power and prestige will come to you through struggle

7) Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people

8) History shows that where ethics and economics come in conflict, victory is always with economics. Vested interests have never been known to have willingly divested themselves unless there was sufficient force to compel them

9) Every man who repeats the dogma of Mill that one country is no fit to rule another country must admit that one class is not fit to rule another class

10) If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it

11) Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government

12) A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society

13) The history of India is nothing but a history of a mortal conflict between Buddhism and Brahminism

14) If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help

15) Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma