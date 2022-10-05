Ambani Family, Reliance Hospital Get 'Bomb' Threat Call; Probe Underway

A threat call was received at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in South Mumbai on Wednesday where an unknown caller threatened to blow up the hospital and issued death threats to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family, informed Reliance Industries Limites spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, at 12.75 pm today and again at 5.04 pm, an unidentified person called the HN hospital and threatened to blow it up. The caller also threatened to take the lives of Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, and their children Akash and Anand.

"At 12.75 pm today and again at 5.04 pm October 5, a call was received at the call centre of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital threatening to blow up the hospital and threatening to take the lives of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani," RIL spokesperson said.

"The caller also threatened to blow up Antilia and gave multiple threats to members of the Ambani family. A police complaint has been registered and we are providing all the necessary details to the police in their investigations," Reliance Industries Limited spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered at DB Marg police station against the unidentified person and an investigation is on into the matter.

Speaking on the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nilotpal said, "A Threat call was today made to HN Reliance Hospital. The caller threatened to blast the hospital. The caller also gave murder threats to some members of the Ambani family. An FIR has been registered. Checking was conducted and security was increased at the hospital and Antilia. Accused will be nabbed soon."

Meanwhile, barely five days ago, the Central government upgraded Mukesh Ambani's security from Z to Z+ from the CRPF. Reportedly, Nita Ambani is already accorded with a Y+ cover.

This is not the first but second time in 50 days that India's richest family and their hospital have been similarly targeted with dire consequences. In August this year, a jeweller was arrested after he allegedly calling up the hospital and threatened to kill industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members.

Also, in February 2021, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) laden with explosives was found near Ambani's south Mumbai residence 'Antilia'.