Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: At least five people, including a 45-year-old woman, lost their lives while eight others were injured after three private tourist buses collided with each other on the Ambala-Delhi highway in the wee hours of Monday. The accident, as per the officials, took place near the Healing Touch Hospital which is roughly 15 km away from Ambala.

Those who lost their lives have been identified as Rahul (21), Pardeep Kumar (22), Mena Bai (4), Rohit Kumar (53) and a 45-year-old woman.

As per the officials, the buses were coming from Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra and were heading towards Delhi. The accident, the officials said, took place after one of the bus drivers applied brakes which led to the collision between them.

They said that a case has been registered at the Baldev Nagar police station.

"Five people were killed and eight were injured in a bus accident that took place near Healing Touch Hospital on Haryana's Ambala-Delhi highway in the early hours today. The bus was going towards Delhi when another bus hit it from behind. We have registered a case," assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Naresh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A rescue operation is currently underway and those injured in the accident have been shifted to the Ambala Civil Hospital. Aseem Goyal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Ambala, has also reached the spot. He also visited the hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured and assure them of further safety.

"As per the information, five people killed so far and others are injured. The injured people are shifted to the hospital," Goyal was quoted as saying by ANI. "Food arrangements have been made for them and we will make sure that they will return their home safely."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma