Amazon To Discontinue Online Learning Academy In India, To Refund Students' Fee

AMAZON on Thursday announced that it would be closing its online learning platform for high-school students in India starting from August 2023, less than two years of its launch.

It also mentioned that those who have already enrolled in the current academic batch will get their fee refunded.

"At Amazon, we think big, experiment, and invest in new ideas to delight customers. We also continually evaluate the progress and potential of our products and services to deliver customer value, and we regularly make adjustments based on those assessments," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying by the news agency IANS.

"Following an assessment, we have made the decision to discontinue Amazon Academy. We are winding down this programme in a phased manner to take care of current customers," the spokesperson added.

Launched early last year amid a boom in virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Amazon Academy platform provided its users coaching for competitive exams including Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), which allows entry into top engineering colleges across India. The online courses offered practice routines required for the JEE, through the curated learning material, live lectures, and comprehensive assessments in Math, Physics, and Chemistry.

The company also informed that the customers will have access to full course material online for an extended period of a year, until October 2024. It is committed to its customers in the country and the decision will have no impact on its services, said Amazon.

With online services, students can strengthen their JEE preparation efforts as they can engage with expert faculty, learn concepts, and clarify doubts in real time.

Earlier this week, Amazon began the process of cutting jobs across the company. "After a deep set of reviews, we recently decided to consolidate some teams and programs. One of the consequences of these decisions is that some roles will no longer be required," said hardware chief Dave Limp wrote in a memo to workers.

The layoff started after Amazon announced that the company planned to cut down to 10,000 employees.

(With inputs from agencies)