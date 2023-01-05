Amazon, Salesforce Layoffs: How Will It Impact Indians Abroad; A Look At The Road Ahead

Benioff, the CEO of Salesforce, has blamed himself for the layoffs.(Reuters)

E-COMMERCE giant Amazon and business software maker Salesforce have recently announced major job cuts after Twitter, Meta, and a few other tech giants carried out major layoffs during the last month of 2022. Amazon, the online tech giant that employs 1.5 million people worldwide, announced that in addition to the 10,000 employees laid off in November, they will lay off another 18,000 workers.

Why has Amazon announced job cuts?

Amazon announced on Wednesday, January 4, that it will lay off 18,000 employees, the most in the company's history.

"Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so," CEO Andy Jassy said in a note to employees that the company made public. "These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure."

According to the company's CEO, Andy Jassy, the layoffs will mostly impact the company's brick and mortar stores, which include Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go, and its PXT organisations.

Earlier, Jassy said that the layoffs were coming due to the economic stress and rapid hiring in the last few years.

What about Salesforce?

According to the Associated Press, Salesforce will lay off about 8,000 employees, or 10% of its workforce. The cut announced is the largest in the 23-year history of the company. The employee who will lose their job will receive nearly five months of pay, health insurance, career resources, and other benefits, according to the company.

Benioff, the CEO of Salesforce, has blamed himself for the layoffs, saying the company continued to hire continuously throughout the pandemic.

"As our revenue increased due to the pandemic, we hired too many people, which led to the economic downturn we’re now experiencing, and I accept responsibility for that," Benioff said, as quoted by the Associated Press.

The company employed about 49,000 people in January, and its workforce today is still 50% larger than it was before the pandemic.

What do layoffs mean for Indian workers?

As the layoff continues, Indians living abroad face a precarious situation. After being let go by the employer, employees have sixty days—or two months—to find another job or leave the country. It's a tough job to carry on with financial liabilities and other complications surrounding life. Besides, finding a new job in a pandemic-hit economy is more difficult. Those who will fail to find a new job will have to leave the country and then try to find employment abroad.

The road ahead for H-1B visa holders

Besides finding a job in the sixty days of an authorised stay, residents on H-1B visas, on the other hand, have the option of changing to B-1 or B-2 visitor status and filing an application before their authorised 60-day stay expires. The second option is to get an H4 visa, but this is only issued to dependents of H-1B visas, and the processing takes anywhere between two and twelve months.

The last and only option left is to move back to India, as this is one of those steps being opted for by many as a major part of the market has been affected at the moment due to the pandemic and various factors associated with it.