New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: E-commerce giant Amazon has refused to appear before the Parliamentary Committee looking into the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, citing unavailability of their officials in India and said that they are unable to travel to the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report by news agency ANI, quoting sources close to the company, Amazon has written a letter to the Parliament Committee expressing its inability to appear for the meeting scheduled for October 28 and said that their officials are abroad and unable to travel to India amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report further stated that the committee members are not happy with Amazon's unavailability for the meeting on October 28. The joint committee has taken Amazon's response very seriously and decide that a coercive action may be initiated against Amazon if it fails to appear in the meeting. The panel has decided to send a privilege notice if they do not turn up.

Meanwhile, social media giant Facebook has made a detailed presentation before the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill. Facebook's representation was made by two officials who attended the meeting today. The representatives informed the committee about the company's data protection policy and answered several questions asked by the Committee members about the company's revenue, their spendings on data protection among others.

The Committee also asked Facebook officials about the share of the money the company is spending to safeguards personal data. Facebook officials were unable to answer some of the question put forth by the committee, after which they assured to submit their response in written form.

The committee, which is looking into the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, following concerns expressed by the Congress, had called all stakeholders, including Facebook and Twitter, to get an overview. The meeting with officials of Twitter will be held on October 29. The joint committee led by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi has 20 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan