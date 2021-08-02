New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre and all state and union territory (UT) governments over the continued use of Section 66A of the Information Technology Act that was scrapped by it in 2015. A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court that included Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman and BR Gavai also issued a notice to all High Courts over the issue.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma