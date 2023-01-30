Amartya Sen Vs Viswa Bharati: Mamata Banerjee Hands Over Land Documents To Sen, Says ‘No One Can Question Him’

MAMATA BANERJEE, on Monday, visited ‘Pratichi’ - Amartya Sen’s residence - following his land dispute controversy with Viswa Bharati University, to hand over documents related to this land. The Bengal Chief Minister also said that now “no one can question him” in the future.

Banerjee, who reached Bolpur in second half of the day, visited Sen at his residence and dubbed the accusations made against him as "baseless". Terming the accusations, that the Nobel Laureate has illegally occupied 1.25 acres of land, levelled against him as “baseless”, Banerjee claimed that she would not tolerate these things.

"Allegations of land grabbing against him (Amartya Sen) are baseless. It is an attempt to malign his reputation. No one has the right to insult him. We won't tolerate it," Banerjee said, as quoted by news agency PTI, while she sat next to the renowned economist.

“I have brought the documents. What will they do? Let them do it!” Trinamool Congress supremo said, as quoted by Ananda Bazaar Patrika.

Amartya Sen, who won a Nobel Prize for his contributions to the field of economics, would be accorded 'Z+ category' security in future, Banerjee also claimed.

"I respect Visva-Bharati, but condemn the attempts being made to saffronise the hallowed institution," she said.

Authorities of Viswa Bharati had, in a notice sent to Sen, asked him to immediately hand over parts of a plot he was allegedly occupying in an "unauthorised manner" at Santiniketan.

“The whole of Bengal has been injured in the manner in which he has been attacked,” Banerjee claimed, Ananda Bazaar Patrika reported. The chief minister also advised the professor not to worry about all this. "You will not suffer mentally at all," she said.

Amartya is constantly being targeted by the saffron camp in the state, which is accusing him of occupying Visva Bharati's land. On the other hand, the ruling party Trinamool also stood by Amartya. On Saturday, Trinamool All India Secretary Abhishek Banerjee also took a dig at the BJP over allegations against economists. He said, "BJP is so angry because Amartya Babu praised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee!"

(With agency inputs)