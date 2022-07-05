Amarnath Yatra Suspended Temporarily Due To Bad Weather: Officials

The Amarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended due to inclement weather, said officials on Tuesday, adding that pilgrim won't be allowed to move towards the holy cave from Pahalgam and Baltal route.

The Amarnath Yatra started this year on June 30 and is scheduled to end on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Till now, more than 65,000 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Amarnath cave.

On Tuesday, officials said another batch of 6,351 pilgrims - 4,864 are males, 1,284 females, 56 children, 127 sadhus, 19 sadhvis and one transgender - left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu for the Amarnath shrine.

"Over 65,000 pilgrims had darshan at the holy cave shrine since the Yatra started on June 30," news agency IANS quoted sources as saying. "Another batch of 6,351 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu today in two escorted convoys to perform the Yatra. Of these, 2,028 are going to Baltal base camp while 4,323 are going to Pahalgam base camp."

Officials have said that adequate security arrangements have been made for the yatra, which is going on smoothly. Noting that 150 terrorists are present on the launch pads across the border, officials said security forces are fully alert and have thwarted their attempts to sneak into the Valley.

“All security related measures are in place for the Amarnath pilgrimage,” the police chief told reporters at Mahore in Reasi district, where he had gone to appreciate the villagers for helping police arrest two wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists.

The two terrorists – Talib Hussain Shah, a mastermind behind the recent series of explosions in Rajouri, and his Kashmiri associate Faisal Ahmad Dar of Pulwama – were overpowered by the villagers of remote Tukson Dhok early Sunday and later handed over to police. Two AK assault rifles, a pistol, seven grenades and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from them.

“There is no connection between the (Amarnath) yatra and the arrest (of the duo). It is a big success as Shah was involved in a series of sticky bomb explosions in Rajouri,” Singh said.

He said Shah was part of efforts being made by LeT handlers in Pakistan to revive terrorism in Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban and Reasi and other parts of Jammu region.

“They earlier created a Gaznavi force group for Jammu province which was wiped out by police. The LeT handlers are using different names but all the elements are the same and they are making desperate attempts to recruit youngsters,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)