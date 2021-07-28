In Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday a cloudburst occurred near the Amarnath shrine. However, no loss of life has been reported as of now. Two State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams are present at the cave while one additional team of SDRF has been deputed from Ganderbal.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday a cloudburst occurred near the Amarnath cave. However, no loss of life has been reported as of now. Two State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams are present at the cave while one additional team of SDRF has been deputed from Ganderbal.

A video of the cloudburst near the Amarnath cave has surfaced on the internet. It shows a massive volume of water rushing down from the mountains near the holy cave.

#WATCH Cloudburst hits near the Amarnath cave in Jammu and Kashmir; No loss of life reported



Two SDRF teams are present at the cave; One additional team of SDRF deputed from Ganderbal



(Video source: Disaster Management Authority, J&K) pic.twitter.com/UgtOOoGAZG — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

The J&K Police has issued an advisory for the people in view of the incessant rains and cloudbursts near the holy cave shrine. The authorities have asked people at public areas at the base of the Amarnath Shrine to move to higher ground for safety. People in Gund and Kangan have been asked to stay away from the river Sindh due to the cloudburst. The officials have said that the water level in the river may suddenly rise and the currents might become very strong due to the cloudburst.

This comes after seven people lost their lives and 17 others were injured in a cloudburst incident in Kishtwar. The cloudburst occurred in a remote village around 4:30 am. As per reports, 19 houses, 21 cow sheds, a bridge, and a ration depot located near the banks of a stream were damaged in the cloudburst incident.

More than 14 people have been reported as missing after the cloudburst at village Honzar in Dacchan tehsil. Police, Army, and SDRF are engaged in a search and rescue operation of these people.

Two cloudbursts were reported from different areas in Kargil as well. In Ladakh’s Sangra and Khangral on Tuesday a mini power project, around a dozen residential houses and standing crops were damaged due to the cloudburst.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha