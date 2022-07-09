Amarnath Cloudburst: 15 Dead, 40 Missing, Yatra Temporarily Suspended; IAF Joins Rescue Ops | 10 Points

At least 15 pilgrims were killed while over 65 have been injured after a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst swept away scores of people on Friday evening at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district. Meanwhile, the authorities have temporarily suspended the Amarnath Yatra from both Baltal and Pahalgam base camps. The Indian Air Force has also been pressed into action to rescue the stranded pilgrims with IAF's Mi-17 helicopters reaching the cave site to join the rescue operations.

The cloudburst that occurred around 5.30 pm on Friday dumped copious rain and thick streams of sludge rolled down the mountain slopes into the valley. The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the shrine in south Kashmir, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens where the pilgrims are served food, according to officials.

10 latest developments:

- Around 40 pilgrims are still missing from the cave site, said the ITBP adding that the search and rescue operations have been intensified today morning. The injured people were airlifted to base camps using helicopters. "Rescue operation has been intensified, around 30-40 people are still missing. The weather is clear near Amarnath cave. The injured people have been brought to the base using helicopters", ITBP official, Vivek Kumar Pandey said.

J&K: Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen ADS Aujla reaches the cloudburst-affected areas near Amarnath cave

- Teams of NDRF, SDRF, BSF, CRPF, Army, police and ITBP resumed rescue operation with the first light on Saturday morning, officials said. Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Ganderbal district, Afroza Shah has told reporters that 15 people have died and over 65 injured in Friday's flash flood triggered by the cloudburst. She said five people were rescued alive from the debris of the flash flood.

Jammu & Kashmir | 15 dead in the Amarnath cloud burst incident. Rescue operation continues. The foot yatra has been temporarily suspended: Indian Army officials

- Operation to ascertain the exact number of casualties, injuries and missing persons is still going on. Reports from the disaster site said 25 to 30 tents of the pilgrims and five 'Langars' (Community Kitchens) were washed away in the high speed muddy slush triggered by the cloudburst that occurred around 5.30 p.m. Friday.

- Army has pressed helicopters into service to assist the civil administration in relief and rescue operation. Army personnel have reached Nilgrar, Baltal today morning to evacuate the affected.

2 Through Wall Radars & 2 search & rescue dogs moved to the holy cave for rescue operation via helicopters from Sharifabad

- MeT department has forecast that another cloud is moving towards the Baltal-Holy cave route which is likely to cause light to moderate rainfall. "Flash flood/shooting stone may occur at vulnerable places. Please remain alert," the forecast said.

- Indian Air Force’s Mi-17 helicopters have taken off from Srinagar to join the rescue operations at the Amarnath cave site. The aircraft has been on stand-by since morning but could not take off due to bad weather in Srinagar and adjoining areas, IAF officials said.

6 pilgrims evacuated as part of the air rescue operation, this morning. Medical teams present at Nilagrar helipad. Mountain rescue teams & lookout patrols are in the process of searching for the missing.

(Source: Chinar Corps, Indian Army)



(Source: Chinar Corps, Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/NccAaPFsMt — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022

- Most of the pilgrims who were stranded near holy cave area due to flash flood last evening shifted to Panjtarni. ITBP expanded its route opening & protection parties from lower holy cave to Panjtarni. No pilgrim left on track. About 15,000 people safely shifted, ITBP officials said.

- As of now, all the injured patients are being taken care of at all three base hospitals: Upper Holy Cave, Lower Holy Cave, Panjtarni and other nearby facilities en route to the holy cave by the health care workers deputed at these stations.

ITBP troops carried out rescue operation in cloudburst affected area at the lower Amarnath Cave site

(Source: ITBP)

As per official data, 13 people died and 48 got injured.



(Source: ITBP)



As per official data, 13 people died and 48 got injured. pic.twitter.com/vZSteURIOX — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

- An official of the administration said the Amarnath Yatra, which began on June 30, has been suspended following the tragedy and a decision on its resumption will be taken after rescue operations get over.

- A cloudburst incident took place at the holy cave area of Amarnath on Friday which resulted in a heavy discharge of water in the 'Nallah', adjoining the holy cave. According to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials, the cloud burst occurred at the lower holy cave (Amarnath) at around 5.30 PM and the rescue teams rushed to the spot