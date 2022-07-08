Amarnath Shrine Cloudburst: Ten Dead, Many Missing After Flash Floods; PM Modi Expresses Grief

Pilgrims on their way to the Amarnath Shrine. (ANI Image)

Ten people were killed and many people are feared missing after a cloudburst was reported near the holy cave of the Amarnath Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday following heavy rains in the area on Friday. The cloudburst hit near the base camp of the holy shrine at around 5.30 pm, officials said. IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said that national and state disaster response forces were conducting rescue operations.

"Five casualties, including 3 females & 2 males, have been reported so far in the cloud burst that occurred in the lower reaches of the Amarnath cave: J&K Disaster Management Authority," said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the tragic incident and offered his condolences to the families who lost their dear ones.

"Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to @manojsinha_Ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected," PM Modi tweeted.

As per the PRO, ITBT, the situation is under control. However, the area is still witnessing rain. Amarnath Yatra has been halted temporarily due to the area being inundated. The Yatra will only begin if the situation becomes normal.

Police and other civil administration have launched a rescue operation as some langars were affected by the gushing waters.

"I have spoken with J&K LG Manoj Sinha pertaining to flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at Amarnath Cave. NDRF, SDRF, BSF & local admin are doing the rescue work. Our priority is to save the lives of people," Union Home minister Amit Shah tweeted.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that he is "in constant touch with the UT administration. "The SDRF and NDRF teams have promptly swung into action to provide all possible relief and assistance," he added.

According to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), water came from above the cave after heavy rains in the upper reaches. The rain has stopped for now.

Meanwhile, the tenth batch of over 6,100 Amarnath pilgrims left from Jammu on Friday for the twin base camps of 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

A total of 6,159 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here in a convoy of 249 vehicles amid heavy security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), they said.

The annual 43-day yatra commenced from the twin base camps -- traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal -- on June 30.

So far, over one lakh pilgrims have offered prayers at the cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice-Shivalingam, officials said.

The yatra is scheduled to end on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.