New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The office of Lt. Governor of Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday announced that the Amaranth Yatra will start from June 30th, 2022, with all covid protocols in place and culminate, as per the tradition, on the day of Raksha Bandhan. The Amarnath Yatra will last for 43 days this year, the office said.

The decision to schedule the annual pilgrimage to the shrine of Amarnath was taken at a meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board chaired by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, news agency PTI reported.

"Today chaired Board meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. The 43-day holy pilgrimage will commence on 30th June with all covid protocols in place & culminate, as per the tradition, on the day of Raksha Bandhan. We had in-depth discussion on various issues also on upcoming Yatra," Sinha tweeted.

The Amarnath yatra was canceled midway in 2019 ahead of abrogation of Article 370 in August that year, while only a symbolic yatra was observed the past two years due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, for the unacquainted, Amarnath is one of the most famous pilgrimage destinations of India and is organized every year by the government of Jammu and Kashmir. The shrine has an important part to play in Hindu culture and is considered to be one of the holiest shrines. The main cave is situated at a height of 12,756 ft from sea level and remains covered with snow most of the year except for a short period in summer.

The Shrine is managed by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), which was constituted by an Act of the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature in 2000 with the Governer of Jammu and Kashmir as its ex-officio Chairman. Every year 'Amarnath Yatra' is marked by 'Pratham Pujan' which is said to summon the blessings of Baba Amarnath and attracts a large number of devotees from all over the world.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha