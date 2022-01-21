Amar Jawan Jyoti was merged with the eternal flame at National War Memorial in New Delhi | Pallav Paliwal

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations starting January 23 this year, the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame os India Gate was merged with the flame at the National War Memorial on Friday.

The Amar Jawan Jyoti was constructed as a memorial for Indian soldiers who were killed in action in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, that had led to the creation of Bangladesh.

It was inaugurated by the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, on January 26, 1972.

#InPics | #AmarJawanJyoti merged with eternal flame at #NationalWarMemorial



(📸: Pallav Paliwal) pic.twitter.com/QghJvhITbO

— Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) January 21, 2022

#WATCH | Delhi: Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate merged with the flame at the National War Memorial. pic.twitter.com/Nd1dnfvWYW

More to follow...

Posted By: Mukul Sharma