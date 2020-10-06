New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A special court on Tuesday convicted all the five accused in the 2019 case of gangrape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Rajasthan's Alwar. Four of the five accused were sentenced to life, while one was jailed for five years. The judgment was pronounced by a special court for hearing cases under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The horrific incident had taken place on April 26, 2019 when five men had raped the woman in front of her husband in the Thanagazi area of Alwar. The convicts also shot the act on camera and threatened the woman to release the footage online if she didn't pay Rs 10,000.

The accused Chhote Lal, Hansraj Gurjar, Ashok Kumar Gurjar (20) and Indraj Singh Gurjar (22) were charged under several sections including 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 376D (gang rape), and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code.

The husband of the victim claimed that he had approached the Thanagaji police station SHO and the SP with his complaint, but he was asked to wait as they were busy with the elections. He alleged that an FIR was registered only on May 2.

On April 26, the accused stopped the couple's motorcycle on Thanagaji-Alwar road and beat the husband. They stripped the couple and raped the woman in front of her husband. One of the accused also shot a video, which had gone viral on social media.





Posted By: Shashikant Sharma