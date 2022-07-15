Alt News Co-Founder Mohd Zubair Granted Bail By Delhi Court In 2018 Tweet Case

Alt News Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair was on Friday granted bail by a Sessions Court in Delhi in the alleged case related to an objectionable tweet he posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity. Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala granted the relief to Zubair on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of the like amount and directed him not to leave the country without its prior permission.

Mohammed Zubair, bombarded with several FIRs in different states over the past few weeks, was arrested by the Delhi police on June 27 in this particular case. However, he will still remain in jail over two more cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh.

A magisterial court had on July 2 dismissed his bail plea and sent him to 14-day judicial custody (JC) in the case, citing the nature and gravity of the offences against the accused and observing that the matter was at an initial stage of the investigation.

Zubair was booked by the Delhi Police under sections 153A (promotion of enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The FIR against Zubair was lodged on June 20 based on a complaint filed by the Duty Officer of the IFSO unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell which tackles cyber crimes. Zubair was arrested on June 27 and sent to one day of police custody after an FIR was registered against him based on a Twitter posting, which another Twitter handle alleged "hurt Hindu sentiments."

Meanwhile, Mohammad Zubair approached the Supreme Court seeking to quash all six FIRs registered against him in Uttar Pradesh and also challenged the constitution of SIT. He also sought clubbing of all the FIRs registered against him.

Zubair in his plea challenged the FIRs registered at Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad and two at Hathras. The plea also challenged the constitution of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the Uttar Pradesh government. Uttar Pradesh government had this week formed the SIT to investigate the six cases registered against Zubair in various districts of the State.

(With ANI Inputs)