Alt News Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair Moves SC Citing Death Threats; Hearing On Friday

Alt-News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on Thursday approached the Supreme Court seeking bail in connection with a case registered against him in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious feelings. The top court has agreed to hear his plea on Friday subject to clearance from the Chief Justice of India. Zubair's plea will be heard by a vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Zubair, said his anticipatory bail was rejected by the Allahabad High Court and subsequently he was arrested. “There is a threat to his life as people out there are threatening him”, he said while urging the court to list the matter urgently.

He added that they went to the Allahabad High Court, but no relief was granted and the court said it was premature. "Bail is sought on emergency. There are death threats on the Internet. If possible, list today at 2 pm...," said Gonsalves. The bench agreed to list the matter and posted it for Friday.

An FIR was lodged against Zubair in Uttar Pradesh under IPC section 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) and section 67 of the IT Act here on a complaint by Hindu Sher Sena Sitapur district president Bhagwan Sharan on June 1.

The Delhi Police arrested Zubair on June 27 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets. The Delhi Police has invoked new provisions -- sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 35 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act -- against Zubair.

On Monday, Zubair was produced in a court at Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh in a case registered over a tweet that allegedly referred to Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati and two other religious leaders as "hate mongers". On June 3, a case was registered against him at the Khairabad police station on a complaint lodged by Hindu Lion Army district president Bhagwan Sharan.

On July 2, a Delhi court rejected the bail plea of Zubair in connection with an 'objectionable tweet' allegedly posted against a Hindu deity and granted his 14-day custody as sought by the Delhi Police. He will be next produced before the court on July 16.

The Delhi High Court had earlier issued a notice to the Delhi Police on a plea moved by Zubair challenging the Patiala House Courts' order allowing his police custody and seizure of his laptop in connection with the alleged offensive tweet.

