New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Terror outfit Al-Qaeda in the Subcontinent (AQIS) has threatened to carry out multiple suicide attacks across India amid the massive controversy over two now-suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders' - Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal - remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

In a letter dated June 6, the Al-Qaeda has warned that its fighters are ready to blow themselves up in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat to "fight for the dignity" of Prophet Muhammad.

The terror outfit claimed that India has been occupied by "Hindutva terrorists" and warned that "saffron terrorists" should now wait for their end in the country. It also urged Muslims to "fight and die for the honour" for Prophet Muhammad.

"We shall kill those who affront our Prophet and we shall bind explosives with our bodies and the bodies of our children to blow away the ranks of those who dare to dishonor our Prophet... [They] shall find no amnesty or clemency, no peace and security will save them and this matter will not close with any words of condemnation or sorrow," the letter read, as reported by news agency ANI.

The remarks by Sharma and Jindal have caused a row in India with more than a dozen of Islamic nations openly expressing their anger over the BJP leaders' statements. The United Nations (UN) has also issued a statement over the matter, it "strongly encourage respect and tolerance for all religions".

India, meanwhile, has clarified that the remarks "do not, in any manner, reflect the views" of the government.

"The Government of India categorically rejects OIC Secretariat's unwarranted and narrow-minded comments. The Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Monday.

"The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India," Bagchi added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma