Kerala High Court has directed the Centre to make changes on the CoWIN portal to enable scheduling of the second dose of Covishield vaccine after 28 days of the first dose for those who are willing to pay for it in private hospitals.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Kerala High Court on Monday (September 6) directed the Centre to make changes on the CoWIN portal to enable scheduling of the second dose of Covishield vaccine after 28 days of the first dose for those who are willing to pay for it in private hospitals. However, this will not be applicable to the free supply of vaccines.

A single bench comprising of Justice PB Suresh Kumar examined whether a person covered by the national vaccination program is entitled to choose between early protection and better protection from COVID-19 infection in the matter of accepting paid vaccines.

"The interesting question that arises for consideration in this matter is whether a person covered by the National COVID Vaccination Program is entitled to make a choice between early protection and better protection from Covid in the matter of accepting the paid vaccine," the Kerala High Court said.

“If the government can permit persons who are intending to travel abroad to exercise a choice between early protection and better protection from Covid-19 infection, there is absolutely no reason why the same privilege shall not be extended to others who want early protection in connection with their employment, education, etc,” it added.

The observations and directions of the court came while allowing the plea by Kitex Garments Ltd, represented by advocate Blaze K Jose, seeking permission to administer the second dose of Covishiled vaccine to its workers without having to wait for 84 days. Kitex, in its plea, had said that it has already vaccinated more than 5,000 of its workers with the first dose and has arranged for the second dose at a cost of nearly ₹93 lakh but was unable to administer the same due to the prevailing restrictions.

The petition pointed out that the Centre has relaxed the dose gap for students and others flying abroad and for sportspersons participating in the Olympics. It further added that the facility was also extended to government officials.

(With inputs from IANS)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha