New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that allegations of snooping using the Pegasus spyware are "serious if newspaper reports are correct". Hearing a bunch of petitions demanding a probe into the scandal, the top court said that didn't issue a notice to anyone, adding that the matter will be heard on August 10 next.

A two-judge bench of the apex court which included Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justice Surya Kant also clarified that it cannot "proceed as of now" because the central government is not present in the hearing. However, it asked the petitioners to serve their copies of pleas to the Centre.

"The allegations are serious in nature if reports in media is correct. I don't want to say also that pleas don't have anything. some of the petition who have filed the plea are not affected and some claim their phones are hacked. But they have not made efforts to file a criminal complaint," Chief Justice Ramana said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Chief Justice Ramana, however, observed that reports of snooping come to light in 2019 but "no serious concerns were raised then". Chief Justice Ramana also said he has read that the Pegasus spyware is "only sold to governments".

"People who should have filed the writs are more knowledgeable and resourceful. they should have put more hard work to put more material," Bar and Bench quoted Chief Justice Ramana as saying.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who was appearing for one of the petitioners, said that Pegasus software penetrates the "national internet backbone". He further said that the matter is about the "privacy and safety" of the citizens of India, adding that the Pegasus software "cannot be used in India if not purchased by the government".

"Pegasus is a rogue technology and infiltrates our life without our knowledge. All that it requires a phone and enters into our lives. Its assault on privacy, human dignity and value of our human republic, it penetrates into our national internet backbone," Bar and Bench quoted Sibal as saying.

The hearing on as many as nine petitions, including those filed by the Editors Guild of India and senior journalists seeking independent probe into the alleged Pegasus snooping matter is presently on. They are related to reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.

An international media consortium has reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma