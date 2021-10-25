New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede reached Delhi amid allegations of payoff in the drugs case that involves actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan. Sameer, on Monday, has denied any summon from NCB.

The officer told media persons outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport here that he has not been summoned by the agency but has some work here.

Surrounded by reporters, Sameer at the airport said, "I have not been summoned. I've come here for a different purpose. Allegations against me are baseless."

His visit to Delhi comes in the backdrop of the NCB ordering a vigilance inquiry into the made by a witness in the cruise drugs case of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including Wankhede, and others for letting off Aryan Khan.

The officer on Sunday had written to Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale, seeking protection from likely legal action "being planned" against him by unknown persons to falsely frame him concerning an alleged vigilance-related issue.

Wankhede on Monday failed to get any relief related to an affidavit on the sensational extortion claims made by the independent witness, Prabhakar Sail, with a special court saying it cannot pass a blanket order barring courts from taking cognisance of the document.

(With PTI Inputs)

