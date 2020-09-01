Terming his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) over his speech against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) speech "illegal", the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of Uttar Pradesh doctor Kafeel Khan.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Terming his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) over his speech against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) speech "illegal", the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of Uttar Pradesh doctor Kafeel Khan. The UP doctor was "illegally" detained by the Uttar Pradesh government over his speech against the CAA at a talk at the prestigious Aligarh Muslim University last year.

An FIR filed against him on December 13 had alleged that he tried to vitiate the atmosphere at the UP varsity and disturb communal harmony. He was charged under the draconian National Security Act that allowed the government to keep people in detention without being charged in the court for up to a year.

Earlier last month, the Uttar Pradesh government had extended doctor Khan's detention under the NSA for a period of three more months. The decision was reportedly taken on the basis of a report by the Aligarh district magistrate and the NSA Advisory Board, which is formed by the government to deal with cases under the Act.

Khan, currently lodged in Mathura jail, has been under the detention since January 29, 2020 when the Uttar Pradesh police arrested him following an FIR. The FIR also mentioned parts of his December 12 speech at the Aligarh Muslim University which included "mota bhai" and the RSS.

Khan was initially hailed as a hero for arranging oxygen cylinders to save the lives of children at the BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur in 2017. He reportedly arranged oxygen after the hospital went out of stock, resulting in the death of over 60 children. However, he was also arrested by the Uttar Pradesh government in the same case but later given clean chit.

