After massive outrage against Deep Sidhu on social media, Punjabi actor has reacted to the allegations and said that he was present at the rally, however, he did not remove the National flag.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu is grabbing the headlines for all the wrong reasons after he was accused of allegedly hoisting a flag on the Red Fort on Monday as the tractor rally by the protesting farmers turned ugly, turning Delhi into a battleground.

Deep Sidhu took to his Facebook account and posted a video where he defended the act, saying the protesters did not remove the national flag but put up the "Nishan Sahib" as a symbolic protest.

"To symbolically register our protest against the new farm legislation, we put up a farmer flag and also raised a slogan of Kisan Mazdoor Ekta. The flag represents the country's unity in diversity," he said.

Further in the video, Sidhu clarified that national flag was not removed from the flagpole at Red Fort and nobody raised a question over the country's integrity and unity.

Who is Deep Sidhu?

Deep Sidhu is not just a Punjabi actor but also a filmmaker and an activist. He rose to fame after winning the Kingfisher Model Hunt and later took part in the Grasim Mr India and bagged the title of Grasim Mr Talented and Mr Personality.

However, when his fortune didn't work in the glamourous world, he started practising as a lawyer and joined Sahara India Pariwar as a legal advisor. Also, For more than three years he was the legal head of Balaji Telefilms.

In 2019, he tried his fortune in the general elections and entered the politics and campaigned for Gurdaspur BJP MP Sunny Deol.

Deol, however, had disassociated himself with the actor way back then. Yesterday, Deol had put out a statement on the situation, saying: “Today what happened at Red Fort has saddened me. I had earlier too, on December 6, made it clear that neither I nor my family have anything to do with Deep Sidhu.”

