While addressing the Lok Sabha, Gadkari added that toll money will be collected based on GPS which will capture an image of the vehicle and charge accordingly.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what could be good news for the travellers across the country, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday informed the Parliament that all physical toll booths in the country will be removed and replaced by GPS imaging technology within one year.

While addressing the Lok Sabha, Gadkari added that toll money will be collected based on GPS which will capture an image of the vehicle and charge accordingly. He said 93 per cent of the vehicles pay toll using FASTag, but the remaining 7 per cent have still not taken it despite paying a double toll.

"I want to assure the House that within one year, all physical toll booths in the country will be removed. Toll money will be collected based on GPS imaging. At the entry of the road, there will be a camera that will capture an image on GPS. Toll money will be charged based on where one is coming and going from," the Union Minister said.

"There will be no toll booths and no one will be stopped on their way," he added. The minister said he has instructed police inquiry for those vehicles which do not pay toll using FASTags. There are cases of toll theft and GST evasion cases if FASTags are not fitted in vehicles.

FASTags, which facilitate electronic payment of fee at toll plazas, was introduced in 2016. From February 16, vehicles without FASTag are required to pay double toll fee at electronic toll plazas across the country. Making the tags compulsory would also help in ensuring that vehicles pass seamlessly through the toll plazas, as the fee payment would be done electronically.

Earlier in the day, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister had also announced a vehicle scrappage policy in the House. Under the new vehicle scrappage policy, owners of old vehicles will get strong incentives to scrap old and unfit vehicles.

"In case of failure to get a fitness certificate, commercial vehicles will be de-registered after 15 years. Private vehicles will be de-registered after 20 years if found unfit or in case of a failure to renew registration certificates," the Minister said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan