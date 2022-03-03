New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As India ramp up its evacuation efforts bringing back stranded Indians in war-hit Ukraine, the government on Thursday said that all evacuees returning from Ukraine have to get inoculated against COVID-19 immediately if not done already. A total of 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since the advisories were issued and flights under Operation Ganga have been increased to facilitate the evacuation of remaining students stranded in Ukraine.

A total of 3,726 Indians will be brought back today by 19 flights from Bucharest, Suceava, Kosice, Budapest, and Rzeszow, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said today. "Under Operation Ganga, 3726 Indians will be brought back home today on eight flights from Bucharest, two flights from Suceava, one flight from Kosice, five flights from Budapest, and three flights from Rzeszow," tweeted Scindia.

In a bid to further scale up the evacuation efforts, the government has deployed 80 flights under 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate stranded Indians from Ukraine. The government has also roped in more than two dozen Ministers to monitor evacuation missions without any hiccups.

The government has accelerated the evacuation plan for the Indians stranded in Ukraine. Total flights ferry has been increased to bring more and more Indians. By March 10, a total of 80 flights will be pressed into service to evacuate the stranded Indians.

These flights belong to the fleet of Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, Spice Jet, Vistara, Go Air, and also planes from the Air Force. 35 evacuations have been planned from the Romanian capital city Bucharest, which include 14 flights of Air India, eight of Air India Express, seven of IndiGo, one of Spice Jet, three of Vistara and two of Indian Air Force.

A total of 28 flights have been scheduled to take off from Hungary's capital Budapest. Among these 28, 15 flights are from Go Air, 9 from IndiGo, 2 from Air India, 1 from Indian Air Force, and 1 from Spice Jet. A total of nine flights are scheduled from Rzeszow, Poland, which includes eight from IndiGo and 1 from Indian Air Force, while five flights will take off from Suceava, Romania and 3 flights will take off from Kosice, Slovakia.

