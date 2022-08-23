All's Not Well In Shinde-Fadnavis Camp? Maharashtra BJP Chief's Remark Sparks Tension

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde had formed the government in Maharashtra after the latter revolted against Uddhav Thackeray and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. However, within two months of government formation, reports of discontent emerged after Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed that Devendra Fadnavis will return as Chief Minister soon.

The discontent between the two sides is over the Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency. This seat currently belongs to the Shinde camp's Pratap Jadhav, but Bawankule has said that BJP would field a candidate from Buldhana in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. BJP's general secretary Bhupendra Yadav may also visit Buldhana soon, a move which has "displeased" the Shinde camp.

"12 MPs have changed their ideology to retain their seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. But within a few months, the decision is being announced unilaterally without talking to them," Zee News quoted a Shinde camp leader as saying. "There are a few other Lok Sabha constituencies, over which the two parties may have a difference of opinion."

Besides, the Shinde camp feels that Bawankule's announcement over the CM face has also created uncertainty, which would test the alliance in the coming days. The first challenge for the Shinde camp and the BJP would be the nominations to the legislative council by the Governor.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the saffron party has offered only two out of the 12 seats to the Shinde camp and has also set its eyes on the Mumbai mayor's position. However, the Shinde camp - which claims to be the 'real Shiv Sena' - wants an equal share in seat allocation.

This fight over seat allocation may intensify further as Shinde is believed to be under pressure from his MLAs, who want to get substantial positions in the Maharashtra government. However, the BJP is confident of tackling this situation, with hopes to make key gains in Maharashtra in the 2024 general elections.

"The Shinde faction needs the BJP more than we do them. The Supreme Court has still not given its verdict over the legality of the split in the Shiv Sena. On the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray has become aggressive in his bid to rebuild his party and the Congress-NCP are hostile to the rebel camp," Hindustan Times quoted a BJP leader as saying.

"As such, Shinde and Co. have no option but to make peace with the BJP. We too will accommodate them to some extent since we will also not like the traditional Sena voter going back to the Thackerays."