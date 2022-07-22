All Kerala Schools To Be Converted Into Co-Ed By Next Year. Here's Why

Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Friday ordered all the educational institutions in the state to change the only boys and only girls schools into mixed or co-education schools.

In a landmark order, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights directed the state government that there should only be co-education institutions in the southern state from the academic year 2023-24.

Based on a plea filed by an individual, the panel directed the Principal Secretary ( General Education) and Directors of the Public Education and the State Council for Education, Research and Training (SCERT) to come up with an action plan in this regard.

While speaking about the same, the Chairman of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Manoj Kumar said, "We issued an order asking all schools to become co-ed. We received a complaint in this regard. The aim is to protect our constitutional right to equality. Gender equality is important, should begin at school level," as quoted by news agency, ANI.

According to the commission's order, the action plan that will be prepared must stop only girls and boys schools in the state. The panel also asked for the submission of a detailed report on the implementation of the co-education system within 90 days.

"An action plan should be prepared by them to stop the exclusive schools for girls and boys in the state and implement co-education in all institutions functioning in the state from the academic year 2023-24," it said.

Besides implementing the co-education system, physical circumstances and basic amenities including toilets should be improved in such schools and parents should be given awareness on the need for co-education, the order further said.