Rakesh Kumar's humanitarian work was also appreciated by Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava who tweeted for him online. Read on to know what he had to say.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: COVID-19's second strain has hit the country hard and it's not only challenging for the people who are suffering from the virus but also the ones who are helping everyone deal with the pandemic. Doctors and other healthcare workers are often regarded as COVID-19 heroes, which they should also, but there are other frontline workers like police officials who are facing some unimaginable challenges amidst the global crisis.

Yes, a 56-yr-old Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police, Rakesh Kumar is nothing but a hero for many. Since a few days, the officer has been performing the last rites of the patients who pass away due to COVID-19 and no one claims their body. He is the same officer who postponed the wedding of his daughter which was to be held on May 7 in order to help people while these tough times.

Not long ago Rakesh Kumar's good deeds made him famous on social media and he received a lot of praises online. He cremates unclaimed COVID-19 dead bodies at Lodi Road Cremation ground in New Delhi. His humanitarian work was also appreciated by Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava who tweeted for him online. His tweet read as:

"COVID time has thrown up some real heroes. ASI Rakesh deserves highest degree of praise and encouragement. Infact it is men like him who keep the society going. Something that many need to learn @LtGovDelhi @HMOIndia @PMOIndia."

As per reports, so far, ASI Rakesh Kumar has helped cremate 1,100 bodies and has performed the last rites including lighting the funeral pyre for over 50 bodies. He is posted in Hazrat Nizamuddin police station. A lot of his colleagues also extended warm wishes for him for doing such work for the society.

While speaking to ANI, Rakesh Kumar said, "I have helped nearly 1,100 people. I have taken both shots of vaccines and taking all precautions. I have postponed my daughter's marriage to help people here."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal