OPEN IN APP

More In News

All GST Compensation Dues Of Nearly 17,000 Crore Will Be Cleared, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

She informed that this release will clear the entire provisionally admissible compensation cess dues for 5 years as envisaged in the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017.

By Anushka Vats
Sat, 18 Feb 2023 06:20 PM (IST)
all-gst-compensation-dues-of-nearly-17000-crore-will-be-cleared-says-nirmala-sitharaman

UNION Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the entire due on the pending balance of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation of Rs 16,982 crore will be cleared as of today.

"We have announced today that the entire due on the pending balance of the GST compensation will be cleared as of today. In other words, the entire pending balance of the GST compensation - a total of Rs 16,982 crore - will be cleared," Sitharaman said following a meeting of the council that sets GST rates.

"Although this amount is not really available in the compensation fund as of today, we have decided to release this amount from our own resources and the same amount will be recouped from the future compensation cess collection," added the finance minister.

She further informed that this release will clear the entire provisionally admissible compensation cess dues for 5 years as envisaged in the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017.

Also Read
‘Who’ll Say I Love You First?’: Salman Khurshid On Nitish Kumar’s Call For Opposition Unity In 2024 Polls

Several other decisions were also taken during the GST Council that took place on Saturday. Take a look:

- GST on pencil sharpeners has come down from 18 per cent to 12 per cent.

- Reduction in GST on tags tracking devices or data loggers which are affixed on durable containers, from 18 per cent to nil, subject to some conditions.

- Reduction of GST on Raab from 18 per cent to nil or 5 per cent. Nil if it is loose. If it is pre-packaged and labelled, it will be 5 per cent.

(With inputs from ANI)

Related Reads

Top Deals

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.