all-gst-compensation-dues-of-nearly-17000-crore-will-be-cleared-says-nirmala-sitharaman

UNION Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the entire due on the pending balance of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation of Rs 16,982 crore will be cleared as of today.

"We have announced today that the entire due on the pending balance of the GST compensation will be cleared as of today. In other words, the entire pending balance of the GST compensation - a total of Rs 16,982 crore - will be cleared," Sitharaman said following a meeting of the council that sets GST rates.

We have announced today that the entire due on the pending balance of the GST compensation will be cleared as of today...In other words, the entire pending balance of the GST compensation - a total of Rs 16,982 crores for June - will be cleared: Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/JaGMVh63nW — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

"Although this amount is not really available in the compensation fund as of today, we have decided to release this amount from our own resources and the same amount will be recouped from the future compensation cess collection," added the finance minister.

She further informed that this release will clear the entire provisionally admissible compensation cess dues for 5 years as envisaged in the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017.

Several other decisions were also taken during the GST Council that took place on Saturday. Take a look:

- GST on pencil sharpeners has come down from 18 per cent to 12 per cent.

- Reduction in GST on tags tracking devices or data loggers which are affixed on durable containers, from 18 per cent to nil, subject to some conditions.

- Reduction of GST on Raab from 18 per cent to nil or 5 per cent. Nil if it is loose. If it is pre-packaged and labelled, it will be 5 per cent.

(With inputs from ANI)