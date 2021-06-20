India Coronavirus News: In an affidavit, the Home Ministry also said that action would be taken against hospitals, doctors and nurses who will fail to comply with this rule.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a significant step, the Union Home Ministry on Sunday told the Supreme Court that all coronavirus deaths, irrespective of co-morbidities, will be certified as COVID-19 deaths. In an affidavit, the Home Ministry also said that action would be taken against hospitals, doctors and nurses who will fail to comply with this rule.

"The only exception could be where there is a clear alternative cause of death, that cannot be attributed to COVID-19 (e.g. accidental trauma, poisoning, acute myocardial infarction, etc), where COVID-19 is an incidental finding," the Home Ministry said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The Home Ministry's response came on a plea that sought directions to the Centre and state governments to provide ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family of those who lost their lives due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The plea, filed by advocates Gaurav Kumar Bansal and Reepak Kansal, argued that every family is entitled for an ex-gratia as per section 12 (iii) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

However, the Centre said that it cannot pay Rs 4 lakh to all such families, arguing that it is beyond the fiscal affordability of the Centre and state governments. Noting that it has "limited resources", the Centre said that doing so would exhaust the whole amount of disaster relief funds.

"The prayer of the petitioner for payment of ex-gratia to all deceased persons due to COVID-19 is beyond the fiscal affordability of the state governments. Already the finances of state governments and the central government are under severe strain due to the reduction in tax revenues and increase in health expenses on account of the pandemic," the Centre said, as reported by news agency PTI.

As per the Union Health Ministry data, over 3.86 lakh COVID-19 patients have lost their lives in India. Currently, the country has over 7.29 lakh active COVID-19 cases, comprising 2.44 per cent of the total infections. On the other hand, 2.87 crore patients have recovered from the infection, taking India's recovery rate to 96.27 per cent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma