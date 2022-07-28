All Above 17 Years Of Age Can Now Register For Voter ID Cards In Advance: EC

Following the change in election law, people can register as voters on January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1 on turning 18.

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 04:43 PM IST
In order to ensure that the youth of the country participate in elections, the Election Commission has allowed people above the age of 17 years can apply in advance to register as voters once they have turned 18.

Earlier, people who would have turned 18 on or before January 1 particular were allowed to register themselves on the voters' list. Those turning 18 after January 1 had to wait for one whole year to register as voters.

According to an EC statement on Thursday, the poll panel led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey has directed the poll machinery in the states to work out tech-enabled solutions to facilitate those above 17 years of age (but not yet 18) to file their advance applications.

"Henceforth, the electoral roll will be updated every quarter and eligible youngsters can be registered in the next quarter of the year in which he or she has attained the qualifying age of 18 years," it said.

For the current round of annual revision of the electoral roll, 2023, any citizen attaining the age of 18 years by April 1, July 1, and October 1 of 2023 can also submit an advance application for registration as a voter from the date of draft publication of electoral roll, it explained.

(With agency inputs)

