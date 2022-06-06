New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the massive controversy over the alleged insulting comments on Prophet Mohammad by BJP leaders, India on Monday strongly responded to Pakistan's remarks over the issue and said that the neighbouring nation should first focus on its safety, security and well-being of its minority communities instead of "engaging in alarmist propoganda".

India's stern reaction came after Pakistan, earlier in the day, summoned the Indian chargé d'affaires to convey its categorical rejection and condemnation of the controversial remarks by two BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammed.

The Indian diplomat was told that these remarks are totally unacceptable and have not only deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Pakistan but of Muslims across the world.

India, in its response to Pakistan's remarks, said, "We have noted statements and comments from Pakistan. The absurdity of a serial violator of minority rights commenting on the treatment of minorities in another nation is not lost on anyone".

"World has been witness to the systemic persecution of minorities including Hindus, Sikhs, Christians & Ahmadiyyas by Pakistan. Govt of India accords highest respect to all religions. This is quite unlike Pakistan where fanatics are eulogized and monuments built in their honour," the MEA said in a statement.

"We call on Pakistan to focus on the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities instead of engaging in alarmist propaganda and attempting to foment communal disharmony in India", the MEA further added.

The controversial remarks by BJP leaders sparked a Twitter trend in the Arab world calling for a boycott of Indian products. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran and Kuwait have also condemned the controversial remarks.

The BJP has already suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled the party's Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks following widespread anger in several Gulf countries.





(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan