Al-Qaeda-Linked Module Busted In Assam, 11 Held; CM Sarma Hails Police

The Assam Police has detained 11 people, including Madrassa teacher, for their alleged links with Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent. (Photo: ANI)

The Assam Police has busted an alleged terror module with links with international terror organisations like Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) and Bangladesh-based Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), detaining 11 people, including a Madrassa teacher.

The police said the 11 people - "connected to Islamic fundamentalism" - were detained yesterday from Assam's Morigaon, Barpeta, Guwahati and Goalpara districts. It said the Madrassa teacher, identified as Mustafa alias Mufti Mustafa, is a resident of Saharia Gaon in the Morigaon district, and is an active member of the ABT, which is linked to the AQIS.

His Madrassa has been sealed off now. "The activities of the madrassa were being funded through the proceeds of unlawful activities. It is suspected of being a harbour or safe house of the detained persons," the Assam Police said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Besides Mustafa, the police have also arrested one, 39-year-old Afsaruddin Bhuyan, from Morigaon. Abbas Ali, a 22-year-old man who hails from Goalpara, has also been detained, said the police, adding that he "provided logistics and shelter to one of the absconding members namely Mehbubur Rehman".

Rehman aka Mehbub, the police said, is a member of the ABT and is wanted in the Jogighopa PS case. Meanwhile, other people arrested by the police are Jubair Khan (25), Rafiqul Islam (27), Dewan Hamidul Islam (20), Moinul Haque (42), Kajibur Hussain (37), Muzibaur Rahman (50), Shahanur Aslam and Sahjahan Ali (34).

The police, which has also seized several incriminating documents and electronic devices, has registered a case under Section 120(b)/121/121(A) IPC read with Section 17/18/18(B)/19/20 UA(P) Act, 1967.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hailed the police action, saying officials will get a lot of information from these arrests.

"From yesterday till today, we have caught two Jihadi modules in Barpeta and Morigaon districts of Assam and arrested all the people involved with Jihadi modules. This coordinated action along with the national police agencies, was a coordinated effort and we will get a lot more information from these arrests," he said, as reported by ANI.