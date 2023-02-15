'Akin To Suppressing Public Voice': Arvind Kejriwal On Income Tax Survey At BBC

DELHI Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday reacted to the ‘tax survey’ on BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai saying an "attack on media is like suppressing the voice of public". The I-T survey at BBC India offices continued for the second consecutive day today with I-T sleuths saying that action was part of the tax evasion probe against the UK's national broadcaster.

"Media is the fourth pillar of democracy and an attack on its freedom is similar to suppressing the voice of public. Whosoever speaks against the BJP, these people deploy CBI, ED and I-T behind him," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The Income Tax Department visited the British Broadcasting Corporation’s offices to conduct a tax survey about alleged taxation irregularities. BBC’s Accounts and Finance Department, in particular, is under the radar of the I-T sleuths. CM Kejriwal’s comments have come in the wake of an intense controversy that can be traced back to the British broadcaster’s documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Does the BJP want to crush the country's democratic system and institutions and turn the entire country into its slave?" he said in the tweet.

Politics over the issue has escalated as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition have exchanged barbs. While the BJP has accused BBC of engaging in “venomous reporting”, the opposition has raised questions over the timing of the raid, which has come just weeks after the release of two-part documentary series, critical of Modi, titled “India: The Modi Question”.

The ‘tax survey’, by I-T Department, underway at the BBC offices has continued for the second day today. It has been reported that officials have made copies of digital as well as paper-based financial documents of the organisation, officials quoted by PTI said.

Apart from media professionals, several politicians have criticised the raids and claimed that the Centre is misusing investigating agencies to stifle the media’s independence. The UK government has also reacted to the reports of tax surveys and said that it was monitoring the situation. “We are closely monitoring reports of tax surveys conducted at the offices of the BBC in India," ANI quoted its sources in the UK government.'

(With agency inputs)