Akhilesh Yadav's Convoy Meets With Major Accident In UP's Hardoi; Six Vehicles Damaged, Several Injured

SAMAJWADI Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav’s convoy met with a major accident on Friday while he was on his way to Hardoi to attend a wedding ceremony. Three persons who were accompanying in him in the convoy were injured who were shifted to the hospital immediately. At least six vehicles reportedly collided which led to scenes of chaos at the spot.

A number of vehicles were traveling in the convoy along with Akhilesh’s car when the accident took place. Akhilesh was going to Baithapur village in Harpalpur area of Hardoi, when something had come in front of one of the cars which immediately applied the breaks leading to the other cars behind it to collide with it. The cars were apparently traveling at a high speen, Dainik Jagran reported.

However, Akhilesh Yadav's car was not damaged in the incident as the cars that were following his collided with each other.

"It happened suddenly. We don't know how the accident happened. Some seven-eight cars were involved in the accident," Naseem, one of the three injured people, was quoted by NDTV as saying, while being treated in hospital.

Akhilesh Yadav left for the venue, after the injured were taken to the hospital.