Akhilesh Yadav-Led SP's March To State Assembly Stopped By Police; 'Jobless People', Says BJP

The Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav started a 'Padyatra' on Monday in Lucknow. The former chief minister of the state marched to the UP Assembly on the first day of the monsoon session from the Samajwadi Party office.

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders & workers of the party begin their march to the State Assembly, from their party office, against the State Government. pic.twitter.com/moAM7ztXhW — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 19, 2022

Meanwhile, the joint commissioner of police stopped them as the leaders allegedly refused to take a designated route assigned by the administration.



'They hadn't taken permission. Still, they were assigned a designated route which wouldn't have caused traffic congestion. They refused to take that. We've no option but to stop them here. If they take the designated route, there won't be a problem, "said Joint Commissioner of Police Piyush Mordia as quoted by news agency ANI.

They hadn't taken permission. Still, they were assigned a designated route which wouldn't have caused traffic congestion. They refused to take that. We've no option but to stop them here. If they take the designated route, there won't be a problem: Jt CP(Law & Order)Piyush Mordia https://t.co/6ZmrGQxJEL pic.twitter.com/9P36kmJZu3 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 19, 2022

Ahead of the 'Padyatra', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that there is no harm if any party asks questions in a democratic way.

There is no harm if any party asks their questions in a democratic way. Samajwadi Party should take permission for any procession which should not harm anyone. Following laws & order is too much of an expectation from Samajwadi Party leaders: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on SP's protest pic.twitter.com/h5phAQ3O3b — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 19, 2022

"There is no harm if any party asks their questions in a democratic way. Samajwadi Party should take permission for any procession which should not harm anyone. Following laws & order is too much of an expectation from Samajwadi Party leaders"

Yadav's protest, according to Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya, is not for the benefit of the common people.

SP's protest is not related to the benefit of common people. If they want to discuss this, they are free to do it in the Assembly. Our govt is ready for discussions. SP is jobless now, they've nothing to do. Such protests will only create problems for people: UP Dy CM KP Maurya https://t.co/6ZmrGQxJEL pic.twitter.com/aSaoL4Ewbg — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 19, 2022

"SP's protest is not related to the benefit of common people. If they want to discuss this, they are free to do it in the Assembly. Our govt is ready for discussions. SP is jobless now, they've nothing to do. Such protests will only create problems for people."