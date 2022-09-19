Akhilesh Yadav-Led SP's March To State Assembly Stopped By Police; 'Jobless People', Says BJP

Meanwhile, the joint commissioner of police stopped them as the leaders allegedly refused to take a designated route assigned by the administration.

By Shivam Shandilya
Updated: Mon, 19 Sep 2022 11:32 AM IST
Minute Read
Akhilesh Yadav-Led SP's March To State Assembly Stopped By Police; 'Jobless People', Says BJP
Akhilesh Yadav (ANI)

The Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav started a 'Padyatra' on Monday in Lucknow. The former chief minister of the state marched to the UP Assembly on the first day of the monsoon session from the Samajwadi Party office.

Meanwhile, the joint commissioner of police stopped them as the leaders allegedly refused to take a designated route assigned by the administration.

'They hadn't taken permission. Still, they were assigned a designated route which wouldn't have caused traffic congestion. They refused to take that. We've no option but to stop them here. If they take the designated route, there won't be a problem, "said Joint Commissioner of Police Piyush Mordia as quoted by news agency ANI.

Ahead of the 'Padyatra', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that there is no harm if any party asks questions in a democratic way.

Also Read
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral LIVE: Queen's Lying-In-State Ends As UK Bids..
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral LIVE: Queen's Lying-In-State Ends As UK Bids..

"There is no harm if any party asks their questions in a democratic way. Samajwadi Party should take permission for any procession which should not harm anyone. Following laws & order is too much of an expectation from Samajwadi Party leaders"

Yadav's protest, according to Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya, is not for the benefit of the common people.

"SP's protest is not related to the benefit of common people. If they want to discuss this, they are free to do it in the Assembly. Our govt is ready for discussions. SP is jobless now, they've nothing to do. Such protests will only create problems for people."

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.